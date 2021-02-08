Tyler Trees Committee Handing Out Tree Seedlings February 20

Tyler Trees Committee is scheduled to hand out various tree seedlings Saturday, February 20. This is not only a great way to add a tree to your backyard but add some natural beauty to the city of Tyler.

Saturday, February 20, stop by Christus Trinity Mother Francis South Tyler facility, 8389 South Broadway Avenue, and pick up one of 2,000 seedlings to plant. There are many varieties of trees to choose from:

Bald Cypress

Red Oak

Black Oak

Chinkapin Oak

River Birch

Yellow Poplar

Flowering Dogwood

Overcup Oak

White Oak

Pecan

Blackgum Tupelo

The seedlings will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis and will include information about the particular seedling and how to properly plant it. If you want some more information, you can visit keeptylerbeautiful.com, contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator Belen Casillas at 903-531-1335 or email ktyb@tylertexas.com.

The Tyler Trees Committee was established in 1989 and has planted thousands of trees in Tyler's parks and schools with the help of thousands of community volunteers. The Trees Committee was originally formed to address the loss of trees in Bergfeld Park. Since 1989, the Committee has gone on to host tree plantings in other City parks, schools and other locations. Trees planted by the Committee have been carefully researched and varieties are chosen that are adaptable to Tyler's soil conditions and climate. By working with the City arborist, the Committee is assured the best selections are made so future generations will benefit from their efforts.