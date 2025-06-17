Whoa there, Mario Andretti. If you've never driven a diesel-powered vehicle but still use the station that has a green pump, there is a select group of Texans who do not like you. And, I know, you are a great person. But their minds are made up.

There's a chance you're not even aware of this one, but remembering to remember it when filling up is a simple way to help out our fellow Texans.

Why To Avoid Using Green-Handled Gas Pumps In Texas

Canva

And, it's easy to understand why this select group of drivers gets frustrated in this situation, they've got a limited number of pumps at most gas stations.

Have you ever noticed the green-handled pumps at your favorite filling station? Well, pulling your gasoline-powered car up to these can become an issue for others.

Why? Well, it's because the pumps with a green handle are usually one of the very limited number of pumps where one can get diesel fuel.

Most of the time, when you see a green-handled gas pump, you can expect that it is a diesel pump. Diesel fuel is thicker and easier to refine and often is more efficient, but it should only be used in diesel engines.

You may have never even noticed green handles. Or maybe you thought it was just random colors on the pumps, but it's not.

Now, since so many more people drive gasoline vehicles, you can usually still get it at these pumps. But what this means for someone who needs diesel is, often they can ONLY get it at these pumps.

And sure many Texans may subscribe to the "first come, first serve" mentality, and while they're not wrong, if you have the choice between a pump with a green handle and one without, next time consider opting for the pump without.

After all, being kind and thoughtful never goes out of style.

