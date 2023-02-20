Luckily, I've never had to spend any time in jail. I did get handcuffed one day because I didn't pay a couple of speeding tickets but I have never been arrested or convicted of anything severe. I certainly learned my lesson from those incidents. And while I think that my offenses were pretty egregious, at least I won't be facing charges like these 27 individuals will be in front of a jury of their peers.

The Ugly Side of East Texas

As nice as East Texans can be, its no secret we can have a pretty big share of not-so-nice people in our area, too. These not-so-nice folks will commit petty crimes around us like stealing a yard tool we leaned up against our house. Others will take that criminality to an extreme level and get violent. The 27 individuals who were arrested over the last week or so committed crimes from assault family violence to assault against a pregnant person (which has been a felony since 2019) to a third DWI arrest to other, more egregious, crimes.

Drug Offenses

I'm not here to debate the drug laws of Texas. But in our state, you can be brought in if caught with a certain amount of a controlled substance on your person or in your vehicle. Doesn't matter if its marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl or any other type of drug, you could face some serious time behind bars if convicted.

Driving While Intoxicated

With all the warnings and all the evidence and all the spotlight that is put on driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, its amazing to me how many people are handcuffed because of this reason. As someone who has worked in the bar business, I can't tell how many times I've seen someone who just can't simply handle the alcohol they are drinking but continue to do so. That person's friends then seem to do nothing to prevent them from getting behind the wheel.

I'm not saying not to go out and have a good time. Do it. I'm just saying stop driving your vehicle to your place of partying thinking its okay to drive after you're done. Take an Uber, a Lyft or a taxi. There is no excuse anymore for this type of arrest.

Violent Criminals

A select few of these arrests involved individuals that were more violent in nature. A couple of these arrests involved individuals who have had multiple arrests for violence against a family member.

All individuals are innocent until proven guilty by a jury of their peers.

27 individuals were booked into the Gregg County for various felony offenses over the last week. About three quarters of these arrests involved an illegal drug. The rest were made up of violent offenses and third DWIs. See those individuals below:

