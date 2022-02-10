Many of us here in East Texas understand that our businesses and restaurants have been a bit short-staffed as of late. And because of that, we are doing our best to be understanding and to demonstrate patience during this challenging season. And that's the right thing to do.

At the same time, there are certain lines that just can't be crossed. And the experience this Tyler, Texas area woman had is a prime example of that.

In the midst of what was likely a very busy day, a Tyler Mom said she took her family to get dinner from the McDonald's located at 2034 ESE Loop 323 in Tyler. And allegedly, once one of her kids took a bite of their burger, they told her it didn't taste quite right.

Upon inspection, they looked and noticed there was quite a bit of red. Then she began dissecting it a little bit more.

According to the post shared on one local social media group page, the "entire center of the whole burger [was] raw."

As you might expect, she said they called the McDonald's location in question and the employee told the family to freeze it. They did. The McDonald's employee allegedly told the family that they were going to watch the camera footage to see how that could've possibly happened. They also offered her a re-make of the meal, but understandably, they took a hard pass.

Look, we totally understand that this is a stressful time for everyone. That certainly includes our East Texas restaurants. But this is one of the situations that could be truly dangerous.

So just like...make sure the food we order is...ya know...COOKED.

Have you experienced anything like this lately?

