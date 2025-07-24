(Gun Barrel City, Texas) When you’re a kid you know that law enforcement officers here in Texas are there to help those who need it and take down the “bad guys.” And while at times it feels like officers are just there to give us speeding tickets, that is not the case. They have families waiting at home, but their job is to serve and protect.

It’s not an easy job, but there are lots of fantastic men and women in law enforcement here in the Lone Star State.

Get our free mobile app

Boy Nervous When Police Lights Flash

Most kids love seeing police lights and sirens. But in the video below, the amazing people at the Gun Barrel City Police Department were trying to make one kid’s birthday extra special. When they approached a park with their lights activated on multiple vehicles and asked to speak with the kid (Greyson) you could tell he was nervous.

READ MORE: Texas Police Codes Everyone Should Know

READ MORE: Police Impersonator Caught in East Texas

They Had a Gift for Greyson

The officers asked Greyson to come over to their police SUV because they had something for him, as he was celebrating his 8th birthday.

Though still a bit shocked by all the attention, the birthday boy walked to the police vehicle where he was given a new remote-control vehicle and a card with a $25 gift card inside.

Law enforcement officers are busy, but it was truly magical what these officers decided to do for Greyson. We want to send a huge thank you to all law enforcement officers in Texas.

2025 America's Best Looking Police Cruisers Here are some of the finest State police cruisers in the Country but only 1 can be named the "Best Looking Cruiser in the Nation". Cast your vote for our State Troopers HERE Gallery Credit: Michael Karolyi