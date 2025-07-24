Gun Barrel City Police Make Child’s Birthday Extra Special
(Gun Barrel City, Texas) When you’re a kid you know that law enforcement officers here in Texas are there to help those who need it and take down the “bad guys.” And while at times it feels like officers are just there to give us speeding tickets, that is not the case. They have families waiting at home, but their job is to serve and protect.
It’s not an easy job, but there are lots of fantastic men and women in law enforcement here in the Lone Star State.
Boy Nervous When Police Lights Flash
Most kids love seeing police lights and sirens. But in the video below, the amazing people at the Gun Barrel City Police Department were trying to make one kid’s birthday extra special. When they approached a park with their lights activated on multiple vehicles and asked to speak with the kid (Greyson) you could tell he was nervous.
They Had a Gift for Greyson
The officers asked Greyson to come over to their police SUV because they had something for him, as he was celebrating his 8th birthday.
@themidwifeheather♬ original sound - Heather Michelle ❤
Though still a bit shocked by all the attention, the birthday boy walked to the police vehicle where he was given a new remote-control vehicle and a card with a $25 gift card inside.
Law enforcement officers are busy, but it was truly magical what these officers decided to do for Greyson. We want to send a huge thank you to all law enforcement officers in Texas.
