We are now over halfway through September. That means soon, children across Texas will be getting their K-pop Demon Hunter costumes ready and prepping their tummies for Halloween candy overload.

Unfortunately, it's not the 1900s, and all Texas parents are now encouraged to plan the Halloween candy collection route ahead of time. Unless, of course, you'll be accompanying them. While it's sure to be a spooky-good time, there are still several things experts remind us to be aware of.

Things to Watch For In Your Kids' Halloween Candy

It's always important to check your kids' candy for anything unusual, but you should also keep an eye out for "weed-candy", which sometimes looks like normal candy. Not that many people would hand out their edibles on purpose, but you never know when there might be a mix-up.

According to Fox 8, the Ohio Division of Cannabis Control warned about cannabis products created to appear like popular candies and other foods. While this instance is in Ohio, there have been many warnings in the past as well, so this is nothing new. But, just one more potential hazard to be aware of going into Halloween.

Edibles or THC-laced products can often have extremely similar names to the product they're mimicking, so read everything carefully. And be sure to make your kids aware of this: if a well-known candy package looks off, or if the candy tastes strange, tell them to immediately spit it out.

While the stories are few and far between, knowing that drug-laced candy has made its way into kids' hands is definitely worrisome. This got us thinking, 'What other things should parents look out for in Halloween candy?' Here is a list of six potential candy hazards we should keep an eye out for this Halloween, including edibles that look like candy.