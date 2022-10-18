The Harry Potter Magic Yule Ball Celebration is Coming Soon to Texas!
Harry Potter fans, rejoice! A magical 'Harry Potter: Yule Ball Celebration' is coming to Houston, Texas in November!
I still can't believe I've yet to read the entire Harry Potter series. When I tell people that they look at me like I've clearly been living under a rock for the past ten years. I've never even seen all of the movies.
But let me tell you this: I'll never forget the first time I was watching the first movie. When the scene opens where they're entering the great hall to celebrate Christmastime or Yule, I was captivated.
When I was a kid, if you'd asked me to tell you what the ultimate winter experience dream come true would be like, it would be that scene in that movie.
And when I look at the photos and learn more about this magical event coming to Texas next month, that's like a dream come to life.
According to SecretHouston.com, "this winter, Houston’s Paraiso Maravilla at 5714 Fairdale Ln. will transform into a magical space evocative of the Great Hall to host the elegant and enchanting Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration."
Right now, tickets are on sale for this one-of-a-kind celebration of one of our favorite times of the year. Whether you want to dance, engage with the costumed hosts, imbibe fabulous drinks and partake of holiday treats, OR if you just want the opportunity to enjoy some unique holiday shopping at the Yule Ball Market, you may want to delve in for more of the details here.
What should guests wear to the Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration in Houston, Texas?
According to the presenters, feel absolutely free to wear your favorite "Harry Potter attire." Whether that means a cloak, a gown, or just carrying a wand, go for it! Although themed costumes are encouraged they are by no means "required."
Everything you need to know to make a plan and/or buy tickets is waiting for you here. Here's a quick video introduction from Wizarding World's YouTube channel:
