Haunted House Employees Do Their Job, Scare You. Don’t Retaliate.

Halloween weekend is here. Costumes are being finalized. Candy buckets are getting ready to be filled. Parties are ready to be thrown. Adrenaline is standing by and ready to be rushed into the veins of those going through a haunted house. It's all a part of the spooky season a time for fun, thrill, and excitement.

One way to get that adrenaline pumping and to feel the thrill and excitement is to visit an East Texas haunted house. It's not knowing what's around the corner, what might jump out at you as you enter the next room of that scary-looking house or building.

As with most haunted houses you pay to visit, the characters that you interact with and get scared by are not allowed to touch you in any way. They just want to get a reaction out of you. That's why you paid the admission charge! These characters are human just like you and me, only with a bit more gruesome makeup!

These actors take their roles seriously and want to give you the best experience possible. They often spend hours getting ready to be that demented clown, that knife-wielding maniac, a 184-year-old corpse, or some other weird-looking character that might be scaring you with a chainsaw, without the chain of course!

So while you're getting scared by these characters, remember, they're human with feelings just like you and I. RESPECT them. Don't berate them and call them horrible names, don't punch them because they scared you. That's why you're there. One haunted house in Tyler recently posted this,

That chainsaw person you just punched for being to close but not touching you, that is someone's best friend, son, daughter, aunt, uncle etc. That person now bruised by your hands, bruises black and blue just as you.

Have a fun time this weekend at an area haunted house and remember why you're there, to get your adrenaline rushing, to get scared, have a good time and when you do get scared DON'T take it out on the actor playing the role. Instead, say, 'Good one man!' or 'You got me good!'

Take a look at some of the faces behind the characters at World Of Khaos Haunted House in Tyler that are looking to scare you this Halloween weekend.

