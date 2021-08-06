Y'all remember when we use to get #TipTheHatTuesday videos from Randall King each week? Me too. It was a simpler time. Man, we loved those videos.

While his schedule has understandably had him too busy to do it every week for us, we are still happy when an acoustic video from King pops up every now and then. One of out favorite videos from Randall saw the country crooner drop a minute of pure country heaven on us, with a short and sweet cover of Merle Haggard's "Silver Wings."

King's newest release "Record High" is out to radio now. It follows his December 2020 major-label debut, Leanna. That project features fan-favorites including "Hey Cowgirl" and "She Gone," as well as a searing cover of gospel standard "I'll Fly Away."

Last June, King opened a drive-in concert broadcast across the US headlined by Garth Brooks. Wild, right? More than 350,000 people attended, setting the record for the largest one-night-only event at outdoor theaters in North America.

"He's a really incredible dude,” King tells Lonestar 99.5 FM of Garth. “I got to sit down and work with him and talk with him, and we wrote a song that's on his new record.”

