Heartbreaking Animal Cruelty in Longview–Police are Investigating Now
Although we do have laws on the books that offer some level of protection against animal cruelty, some advocates feel they are not harsh enough. Thankfully they've improved some since cruelty to animals became a felony as of November 2019.
In many cases, those convicted in a civil case of animal abuse are usually fined in some way and the animals are taken away. If it is a criminal case, there can be some jail time, but some feel this should be for a longer duration. Especially when we read accounts of things just like this:
Look, life can be hard. Heartbreaking. Relentless, even. Even the most good-natured, animal-loving people can find themselves frustrated by an unruly pet from time to time.
Yet to me, one of the greatest mercies we are given on this planet are our companion animals. They are some of our dearest friends. They simply love you. No matter how you look today, no matter what asinine comment you made, no matter what.
Perhaps this is why so many of us feel so passionately about protecting them from those who may neglect them or actively mean them harm. And perhaps on any other day Mr. Fields would've responded differently and the dog wouldn't be severely injured.
If you suspect animal neglect or cruelty, the SPCA of East Texas has a contact number for you here.
