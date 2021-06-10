Although we do have laws on the books that offer some level of protection against animal cruelty, some advocates feel they are not harsh enough. Thankfully they've improved some since cruelty to animals became a felony as of November 2019.

In many cases, those convicted in a civil case of animal abuse are usually fined in some way and the animals are taken away. If it is a criminal case, there can be some jail time, but some feel this should be for a longer duration. Especially when we read accounts of things just like this:

The Longview Police Department, along with Longview Animal Services, are in the process of investigating a heartbreaking case of animal cruelty.

Yesterday afternoon, Longview Police received a call complaining of disturbing sounds coming from one of the rooms. They were then summoned to the America's Best Value Inn on Estes Parkway in Longview.

When they arrived they met David Fields of Tatum behind the closed door of that room. The 54-year-old Tatum resident admitted to punishing his dog who was clearly seriously injured. The dog's crime? Relieving itself on the floor of the room.

According to the Longview Police Department Facebook page, "David Fields was arrested and charged with cruelty to an animal with serious bodily injury a 3rd-degree felony. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on this charge."

It's in these very moments when we can be thankful the laws prohibiting cruelty to animals are at least a little bit tougher.

Look, life can be hard. Heartbreaking. Relentless, even. Even the most good-natured, animal-loving people can find themselves frustrated by an unruly pet from time to time.

Yet to me, one of the greatest mercies we are given on this planet are our companion animals. They are some of our dearest friends. They simply love you. No matter how you look today, no matter what asinine comment you made, no matter what.

Perhaps this is why so many of us feel so passionately about protecting them from those who may neglect them or actively mean them harm. And perhaps on any other day Mr. Fields would've responded differently and the dog wouldn't be severely injured.

If you suspect animal neglect or cruelty, the SPCA of East Texas has a contact number for you here.

