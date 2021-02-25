Help Find Missing Texas Girl, 14

It's been a week since any one has seen or heard from a teenager from Sherman.

According to a report from our news partners at KWTX, 14-year-old Giana Smith was last seen via surveillance video walking toward the parking lot of the apartment complex that she lives in with her mother, Manda Turner.

Turner said it's not like her daughter to run away, as she's never done anything similar in the past.

“You know in most cases, runaways come home after a certain amount of days. In this case she has not returned and nobody has heard from her,” said Sherman police Sgt. Brett Mullen.

The last time Giana was physically seen was by her mother who said Giana was in her bed at 9 PM on February 17. Later that same evening is when Giana can be seen on camera wearing a black jacket and shirt, black leggings and pink rain boots, heading toward the parking lot.

Giana Smith's physical description is a white female, with brown hair and brown eyes. Giana is 5'4 and is believed to be in the Sherman area or possibly may have travelled to the Fort Worth or Dallas area.

Giana's phone has been turned off since the day of her disappearance, and therefore she has not been able to be reached or traced.

We ask that you please share this post, so that Giana can be found safely and returned home. Our hearts go out to Giana's mother, Manda Turner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sherman police at (903) 892-7299.

Get our free mobile app