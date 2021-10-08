On September 21, Makayla Noble of Prosper, Texas was tumbling in a backyard when an unexpected tumbling accident left her with a spinal cord injury that put her in the hospital and headed for surgery.

A friend of the family, and also the one who organized Makayla's GoFundMe page told Fox4 that "This was a freak accident in somebody's backyard. This was not a cheer practice. This wasn't on a mat with a coach."

She's also been described as a "world class athlete," and has been a cheerleader for years. I can imagine her family was incredibly shocked when such a devastating injury occurred.

Her mother, Jenn Noble, publicly posted this on her Facebook page that same day:

Please pray for our beautiful girl!! She had a tumbling accident tonight. She has a spinal cord injury. She is out of her first surgery and it went better than expected! They are holding off on the next surgery for right now. Thankful for the small victories! Please continue to pray!

For a time, Makayla was using a ventilator at night and receiving oxygen in the evening, as her left lung had collapsed. And then had collapsed again. Thankfully, she is making steady progress. However, her recovery will be long, according to Tiffany Smith. And other sources have said she'll be looking at between 12 and 18 months.

There is a chance Makayla may never walk again. But there is much to be hopeful about and she is improving.

A private Facebook has been set up as a platform where friends, family, and supporters can post and receive updates on Makayla's condition. It's been beautiful to read such precious comments from so many people all around the world. The group has almost 30,000 members. I hope this is encouraging to sweet Makayla.

On the group page, Makayla herself has shared videos and just seeing the hope in her face and her happy smile is inspirational.

If you'd like to contribute to Makayla's long road ahead, here is the link for her GoFund Me page ----> HERE.

We are sending love to Makayla and her entire family.

