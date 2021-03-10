Help Honor Texas Women Who Have Served in the Armed Forces

The Military Women’s Memorial in Washington D.C. is a powerful way to honor women who have served, and it just opened a new exhibit that honors diversity. We can help East Texas women become honored too.



The Military Women’s Memorial first opened in 1997 and tells the stories of women now and in the past who have balanced motherhood, family, and life with serving in the military, and that includes more than 3 million women in all.

A new part of the memorial opened last week, called The Color of Freedom: Honoring the Diversity of America's Servicewomen. The Today Show points out how these women over the years have stood their ground and broken barriers, and the memorial that honors them looks like a wall, but it's actually a window.

If you want to register a Texan's service you can do that at WomensMemorial.org and they could be included in the Military Women's Memorial. If you know a woman serving now, let them know! And if there is someone in your circle who has made the ultimate sacrifice, by all means, her memory should live on in Washington, D.C. as part of the exhibit. We have a feeling there are thousands of inspirational stories about Texans waiting to be told.

The memorial includes 300,000 women who have served from the Revolution to the present, and it's "situated on the historic line connecting the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House." It's majestic.

If you're planning a trip to Washington D.C. tickets to the Women's Memorial are free, and you can click HERE to reserve them.

After registering your service or that of someone you know, you can also share on social media so the Military Women's Memorial can uncover the 2.7 million stories that will be lost to history if not recorded and preserved.

Thanks for your service, ladies! You are heroes in so many ways.