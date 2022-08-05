Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29.

Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.

He later died at a Tyler, TX hospital at around 6 a.m. the next morning.

Earlier today, various streets were closed in Tyler to make way for the funeral procession. The service was at Green Acres Baptist Church.

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith made public remarks regarding the great job Bustos had done and how loved he was by those with whom he worked. His widow gave a touching eulogy during the service which you can see here:

One Tyler, Texas restaurant also has offered to show their support for the Bustos Family during this most difficult of times.

Ruby's Mexican Restaurant, with two locations (soon three) in Tyler, has announced they'll be offering a 10% discount to law enforcement and they will be donating portions of the sales to the Bustos Family all day Friday, August 5. The addresses for Ruby's two Tyler locations are:

2021 East Gentry Parkway

813 Lindsey Lane

They made the announcement today on their Facebook page:

The post also went on to say:

"We want to let his family and friends know they have been and will remain in our prayers."

Well said. That goes for all of us here at Townsquare Media, as well. Rest in peace, Deputy Bustos.

