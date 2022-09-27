Henderson, TX Police Ask for Help: Do You Recognize These Suspects?
Recently on their Facebook page, the officers of the Henderson, TX Police Department shared photos of three suspects and asked for the public's help in identifying them.
Would you mind taking a moment to look?
There weren't many details given regarding the incidents of which they are suspected of being a part, but here's what we know about each of them:
Case #1: The Jalapeno Tree "Dine & Dash"
The two women in these photos allegedly went into what may be The Jalapeno Tree in Henderson, dined, and then walked the check. Would you take a look at the photo and see if you recognize either them or the silver sedan they showed up in?
Obviously, the sincere craving for those freshly made tortillas and that Bob Hope Platter are definitely tempting. Maybe they were just so excited about feeding the craving they simply forgot to pay? Alas...
Regardless, just like all suspects, they are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The Henderson PD also added a tidbit that you may find interesting:
"Thieves are also a component of increased prices in establishments. When theft occurs, the establishment will pass on the costs to the consumer...aka you!"
Case #2: This Guy Allegedly Failed to Stop and Give Info
Do you recognize this man? Or perhaps his truck and trailer setup? We were given very little detail on this incident, but here's what the Henderson Police Department had to say:
"Do any of our citizens recognize this suspect, along with this truck and trailer? He was involved in a Failed to Stop and Give Information criminal offense. If you do, please contact Det. Miley at 903- 657- 3512
HPD # H2207585"
Again, all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.