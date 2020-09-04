Hidden Treasures Can Be Found At Canton’s First Monday Trade Days

There are so many unique Fall finds just waiting to be discovered at Canton's First Monday Trade Days.

This should be a great weekend to discover something old and make it new again from Canton's First Monday Trade Days. It's not going to be stifling hot this weekend, thanks to the rain from earlier in the week and a cool front that past through. So you're not going to be sweating bullets as you step on to the scene. However, Canton can be a bit overwhelming because there is so much to see, so much to look at, so much to discover and so much to purchase! There's so much stuff, it's the world's largest flea market! Antiques, handmade items, wood carvings, sculptures, soaps, pet items, hair bows, old bicycles, home decorations and accessories, ornamental pieces and that's just looking at the first ten vendor booths!

There are hundreds of vendors set up throughout the many pavilions that provide tons of shopping opportunities! When you get a little parched or the stomach starts rumbling because you haven't eaten in a while, don't worry there are quite a few food locations that will satisfy any appetite.

When you head out to Canton today or Saturday you might want to keep an umbrella handy because there is a chance of showers both day, but the temps will not be all that bad. So it's not a bad weekend at all to take a little stroll through Canton's First Monday Trade Days. Who knows, you'll probably stumble across a treasure that you didn't know you were looking for!