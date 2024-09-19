High school athletes are gearing up for another Thursday and Friday night, and even a couple of Saturday afternoon games, under the lights in Texas. The stands will be full of parents, grandparents and friends to cheer on their favorite player. Of course we are going to be cheering on our hometown school but we'll support every athlete on that field. Week 4 of high school football in East Texas has some good matchups.

Lindale Eagles

Being that I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996, I am naturally partial to cheering on my Lindale Eagles. They lost a tough one last Friday against our arch rival Van but I can see them rebounding at home against Gilmer. That's not to say Gilmer is a slouch because they are certainly not. The Lindale coaching staff will have the team ready to go against those Buckeyes.

GO EAGLES!

Currently, several East Texas teams are ranked high in their division. Chapel Hill is at number 2 in 4A Division 1 followed by Pine Tree at 7 and Kilgore at 8. Carthage is number 1 in 4A Division 2 with Gilmer at 5. Malakoff sits at number 1 in 3A Division 1 and Palestine Westwood sits at 8. New Diana is ranked sixth in 3A Division 2. Beckville is at number 6 in 2A Division 1 with Timpson at 8. Lovelady is at 9 in 2A Division 2.

Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend

Thursday Night

4A

Henderson vs. Gainesville at A&M Commerce

2A

Jewett Leon at Cross Roads

1A

Tyler Kings Academy at Apple Springs

Friday Night

6A

Tyler Legacy at Crowley

Ruston at Longview

5A

Lufkin at Tyler High

Hallsville at Pine Tree

Athens at Jacksonville

Marshall at Palestine

Sulphur Springs at Mount Pleasant

Nacogdoches at Bryan Rudder

Paris at Whitehouse

4A

Pleasant Grove at Kilgore

Gilmer at Lindale

Canton at Mabank

Carthage at Chapel Hill

Wills Point at Farmersville

Gladewater at Spring Hill

Pittsburg at Jefferson

Sunnyvale at Van

Brownsboro at Caddo Mills

Bullard at Liberty-Eylau

Center at Daingerfield

Troup at Rusk

Jasper at Beaumont United

3A

Rains at Paris Chisum

Eustace at Quitman

Malakoff at Grandview

Mineola at North Lamar

Atlanta at Mount Vernon

Hooks at Winnsboro

Arp at Sabine

West Rusk at Tatum

White Oak at Queen City

Crockett at Centerville

Diboll at Woodville

New Waverly at Huntington

Hemphill at Westwood

Kountze at Buna

Kirbyville at Warren

Edgewood at Palmer

Harmony at DeKalb

Joaquin at Grand Saline

Tioga at Lone Oak

Paul Pewitt at Hughes Springs

New Diana at Redwater

Elkhart at Corrigan-Camden

Alto at Winona

Colmesneil at Trinity

2A

Italy at Cayuga

Scurry-Rosser at Frankston

Price Carlisle at Brook Hill

Simms Bowie at Alba-Golden

Trenton at Como-Pickton

Beckville at Harleton

Big Sandy at Ore City

Hawkins at Elysian Fields

Waskom at Union Grove

Garrison at Lovelady

San Augustine at West Sabine

Shelbyville at Mount Enterprise

Groveton at Grapeland

Cumby at All Saints

Evadale at Cushing

Maud at Overton

1A

Chester at Union Hill

ETHS at Leverett’s Chapel

Avalon at Trinidad

Private Schools

New Boston at Tyler Grace

Bishop Gorman at Willow Park Trinity Christian

Longview Christian Heritage at Legacy Christian

Saturday Afternoon

2A

Linden-Kildare at Tenaha, 4 p.m.

Private Schools

Melissa Chant at Tyler Heat, 1 p.m.

