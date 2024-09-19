Here is Your Complete Week 4 East Texas High School Football Schedule
High school athletes are gearing up for another Thursday and Friday night, and even a couple of Saturday afternoon games, under the lights in Texas. The stands will be full of parents, grandparents and friends to cheer on their favorite player. Of course we are going to be cheering on our hometown school but we'll support every athlete on that field. Week 4 of high school football in East Texas has some good matchups.
Lindale Eagles
Being that I am a proud graduate of Lindale High School in 1996, I am naturally partial to cheering on my Lindale Eagles. They lost a tough one last Friday against our arch rival Van but I can see them rebounding at home against Gilmer. That's not to say Gilmer is a slouch because they are certainly not. The Lindale coaching staff will have the team ready to go against those Buckeyes.
GO EAGLES!
Currently, several East Texas teams are ranked high in their division. Chapel Hill is at number 2 in 4A Division 1 followed by Pine Tree at 7 and Kilgore at 8. Carthage is number 1 in 4A Division 2 with Gilmer at 5. Malakoff sits at number 1 in 3A Division 1 and Palestine Westwood sits at 8. New Diana is ranked sixth in 3A Division 2. Beckville is at number 6 in 2A Division 1 with Timpson at 8. Lovelady is at 9 in 2A Division 2.
Good Luck to Your Hometown Team This Weekend
Thursday Night
4A
Henderson vs. Gainesville at A&M Commerce
2A
Jewett Leon at Cross Roads
1A
Tyler Kings Academy at Apple Springs
Friday Night
6A
Tyler Legacy at Crowley
Ruston at Longview
5A
Lufkin at Tyler High
Hallsville at Pine Tree
Athens at Jacksonville
Marshall at Palestine
Sulphur Springs at Mount Pleasant
Nacogdoches at Bryan Rudder
Paris at Whitehouse
4A
Pleasant Grove at Kilgore
Gilmer at Lindale
Canton at Mabank
Carthage at Chapel Hill
Wills Point at Farmersville
Gladewater at Spring Hill
Pittsburg at Jefferson
Sunnyvale at Van
Brownsboro at Caddo Mills
Bullard at Liberty-Eylau
Center at Daingerfield
Troup at Rusk
Jasper at Beaumont United
3A
Rains at Paris Chisum
Eustace at Quitman
Malakoff at Grandview
Mineola at North Lamar
Atlanta at Mount Vernon
Hooks at Winnsboro
Arp at Sabine
West Rusk at Tatum
White Oak at Queen City
Crockett at Centerville
Diboll at Woodville
New Waverly at Huntington
Hemphill at Westwood
Kountze at Buna
Kirbyville at Warren
Edgewood at Palmer
Harmony at DeKalb
Joaquin at Grand Saline
Tioga at Lone Oak
Paul Pewitt at Hughes Springs
New Diana at Redwater
Elkhart at Corrigan-Camden
Alto at Winona
Colmesneil at Trinity
2A
Italy at Cayuga
Scurry-Rosser at Frankston
Price Carlisle at Brook Hill
Simms Bowie at Alba-Golden
Trenton at Como-Pickton
Beckville at Harleton
Big Sandy at Ore City
Hawkins at Elysian Fields
Waskom at Union Grove
Garrison at Lovelady
San Augustine at West Sabine
Shelbyville at Mount Enterprise
Groveton at Grapeland
Cumby at All Saints
Evadale at Cushing
Maud at Overton
1A
Chester at Union Hill
ETHS at Leverett’s Chapel
Avalon at Trinidad
Private Schools
New Boston at Tyler Grace
Bishop Gorman at Willow Park Trinity Christian
Longview Christian Heritage at Legacy Christian
Saturday Afternoon
2A
Linden-Kildare at Tenaha, 4 p.m.
Private Schools
Melissa Chant at Tyler Heat, 1 p.m.
READ MORE: FBI is Warning All of Texas That Doxxing and Swatting is on the Rise
READ MORE: Hollywood Celeb Genuinely Star Struck to Meet Buc-ee at Bastrop Buc-ee's
Check Out All the Free Concerts for the 2024 State Fair of Texas in Dallas
Gallery Credit: State Fair of Texas
The Forbidden Words for Naming a Business in Texas
Gallery Credit: unsplash.com
I Tried the New Whataburger Bacon Steakhouse Double and Well...
Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media