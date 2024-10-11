Viral: Smack Kamala or Trump with Golf Balls in Texas

This might be one of the most creative businesses ideas I have heard of as one golf course in East Texas is going viral by bringing up politics.

We all know that our country is divided politically as we approach the presidential election, and people love to take shots at the candidate they aren’t voting for, so why not try to hit them with a gold ball?

It might seem a little ridiculous, but I truly love the idea. People can relieve some frustration and, in the end, you’re supporting a local business.

What Business Set Up Kamala and Trump Targets?

The Alpine Target Golf Center in Longview is located at 2695 Alpine Street in Longview, Texas. They are open 7 days a week from 8:00 am until 10:00 pm, and open until 11:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The business first started this in 2016 with candidates Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump battling for the oval office. It was such a success they decided to bring it back.

The Owners Have One Message

According to CBS 19, according to the owners of the golf center, they don’t care who you vote for in the upcoming election. They just want to encourage people to vote.

It will be interesting to see how much extra business pops up at the golf center between now and the election date. But I still love the creativity of this idea to get people talking about their business.

If you don’t love golf, this might be the perfect time to try it out.

