21 ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants you Don’t Want to Miss in East Texas

It seems like we all have a little different meaning of a ‘hole in the wall’ restaurant, but the great thing is that there are quite a few around Tyler, Texas. So, I wanted to see what the dictionary said was the meaning of a ‘hole in the wall’, which was described as a small and often unpretentious out of the way place. Recently there were a bunch of East Texas locals that all threw out suggestions of the best hole in the wall restaurants near Tyler, TX and of course I wanted to share those recommendations with you.

The reason that I said near Tyler and not in Tyler is because there were some fantastic recommendations that came from smaller towns. And while there are tons of amazing food options available in Tyler and all over East Texas I always enjoy trying something new that might not be as crowded as the more popular restaurants around town.

This Should Be Your Tyler, TX Restaurant Bucket List

You’re never going to know which one of these tremendous dining options are going to be your favorite until you try all of them. Which is why I suggest you make this your restaurant bucket list. The next time your better half asks you where you want to go to dinner, make sure you have this list of restaurants easy to access.

All Different Types of Restaurants Made the List

Whether you’re craving Mexican, seafood, Cajun, or anything you will probably find something to satisfy that craving on this list of hole in the wall restaurants. Let’s start making ourselves hungry and check out this list of restaurants.

21 East Texas Recommended 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Restaurants Not To Skip These 'hole-in-the-wall' restaurants might not look appetizing from the outside, but their food comes highly recommended by East Texans.

The 10 Tyler Restaurants That Are Serving Up Some Big Portions These Tyler restaurants are serving up some huge portions. They'll have you asking for a to-go box before you leave.

Wow, East Texans Really Said These Things About Tyler Restaurants Not all comments left on social media platforms are negative. Here are some recent glowing comments from Tyler area residents about Tyler restaurants.

EDIT: This was originally published April 2023.