The median home sale price in the U.S in 2020 was over a quarter-million dollars ($265,000), but in one Texas zip code homes are selling for a lot less than that.

The median home sale price in the Brownsville zip code 78521 is $97,000, and according to sales prices from ATTOM Data Solutions, that's the least expensive zip code in Texas. About 35% of people in that Brownsville zip code live below the poverty line. If you're curious, the median salary there is about $32,000 per year.

There are dozens of zip codes around the country that have home sales prices under six figures and houses that cost as much as a fancy car are still out there, but the Brownsville zip code is the only one in Texas with home sales prices under $100,000.

24/7 Wall Street posted the least expensive ZIP codes in America based on the median sales price of condos and single-family homes in 2020. They only considered zip codes with at least 1,000 homes and at least 500 sales.

After they crunched the numbers, they figured out that the least expensive zip code in America is on the East Coast. The zip code 21223 in Baltimore, Maryland had the lowest median home sales price of $26,000. Wow! Wanna move? Me neither, but that would make for a pretty great mortgage payment. Most of the homes there are more than fifty years old, but the remodeling budget might be easy to find with the bones priced that low to start.

Homesnacks posted the 10 Cheapest Places to Live in Texas, and here are our options:

1. Progreso - You can rent an apartment for as little as $350 per month.

2. Muleshoe - There are homes for the taking for $67,000.

3. Pecos - The economy is growing and now is a good time to get in on a boom.

4. Vernon - Tyson’s bacon processing plant is there and they're a big employer.

5. Elsa - The cost of living in Elsa is 25% lower than the Texas average.

6. Snyder - The two main industries in Snyder are oil and wind energy.

7. Kermit - The median home price is $59,600 and the median income is $54,267.

8. Breckenridge - It's called Boomtown because it used to be a major oil town.

9. Plainview - Apartments will rent for around $650 and homes are under $100k.

10. Diboll - You can find an apartment for $500 per month.

Zillow says the average home value in Tyler is $183,000, so we're not going to find too many bargain-basement deals in East Texas. But we're not at Houston, Austin, or Dallas-Fort Worth prices either.

Wanna move? It sure is a lot easier to stop and smell the roses in Tyler. Well, and the azaleas, tacos, brisket, and beer. Life is pretty good here, even if we have to pay a little more.