10 Horror Movies That Are Turned 20-Years-Old in 2020

We're not here to make you feel old, but that might be a side effect. We're here to celebrate the amazing year for horror movies that the year 2000 was. But yes, that might make you feel old because we're celebrating 20th anniversaries of these movies.

Yup, 20 years. It seems obvious that the year 2000 was 20 years ago since it is 2020 ya know. But without context, those are just numbers. So what does it feel like when we start laying in the movies that have hit this milestone?

Should feel pretty good, because the movies that came out in the year 2000 were far better than we probably deserved. That's not to say there weren't some stinkers in there, but even looking back on it, movies like Leprechaun In the Hood carries a lot of nostalgia for horror fans (at least for me and my friends).

The year 2000 also brought us movies like Battle Royale, which does get lumped into the horror genre sometimes, but we're going to leave it off this list because it didn't debut in America until 2002.

So here we go with the list: