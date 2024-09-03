The Hottest New Trend for Homecoming Mums in Texas This Year

An Aledo, Texas Homecoming Mum-making Mom has shared a new trend that is catching on like wildfire.

Now that East Texas school districts are back in session, people all over, including in Longview and Tyler, Texas, are thinking about Homecoming plans. 'Who do I want to go with,' 'What am I going to wear to the dance,' and OF COURSE:

'What do I want my Homecoming mum to look like this year?'

Homecoming mums have been a tradition in Texas for almost 100 years. And over the years, mums seem to have become bigger and more ostentatious than when they first appeared on the scene back in the day. According to WFAA out of Dallas, Texas, the first photograph that we know of was in 1936 at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

But this year, you may see more of these 'mini-mums.' BUT, they are attached to something already in high demand.

Kristian Recio told WFAA she started making mums with her mom years ago, and now she's attaching mums to an already hot trend that appears to be resonating with many people.

It seems Stanley tumblers have taken over the world. While I don't have one (yet), many friends are carrying them around everywhere they go. People LOVE them. And we have a feeling that many more people will be carrying them after this year's homecoming festivities at schools all over Texas.

So far, the ones I've seen are really cute--not to mention since it is still rather hot in Texas, or at least warm, having a Stanley tumbler in tow to stay hydrated during the festivities sounds like a good idea.

Take a look at this video and let us know if you think this trend will catch on in East Texas.

