It’s common knowledge that weather can be a bit extreme in Texas. And most people when they think of extreme weather in Texas, they think of the heat that we experience in the summertime. While you can try to prepare for the heat and humidity it always feels a bit overwhelming each year. But what counties in Texas seem to get it the worst, as they record the hottest temperatures in Texas?

Most people know that the Texas heat and humidity is nothing to joke around about. Too much time in the sun and heat, especially without drinking water to stay hydrated is a recipe for disaster and can even lead to death. Which is why I also want everyone to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Both are very serious but it’s important to know what to do.

Regardless of the Where in Texas, You Need to Take Care of Yourself

It’s important to remember that by the time you feel thirsty, your body is already dehydrated. It’s vital to keep drinking water, especially during the extreme heat that we experience here in Texas. You can still enjoy the heat, but you need to be smart and stay safe.

Where are the Hottest Counties in Texas

Now that you got the safety reminder, let’s take a look at the place in Texas that seem to be the hottest. According to Stacker, here is a look at the hottest counties in Texas. Just be careful when you’re feeling those extreme temperatures.

