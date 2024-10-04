$92 Million Lost Daily with Houston Dockworkers Strike

For days we have seen photos of Texas grocery stores where locals have been panic buying items such as toilet paper for the past few days. Please, take a deep breath, you don’t need to start hording toilet paper like people did during the pandemic. Although I think we all would loved to hear this dockworkers' strike come to an end at least for now.

Recently, The Texas Tribute released an article talking about how the Texas economy could take a hit if this strike continues for an extended period of time. There are currently 45,000 dock workers who work in 36 ports on the East Coast and Gulf Coast that are all on strike due to labor disputes.

What Items Could Have Seen Higher Prices?

The items that could have increased in price due to the strike included fresh produce, clothing, shoes, car parts, and building materials. This means the U.S. could lose nearly $5 billion dollars per day, and $92 million of that coming from Houston alone.

Get our free mobile app

Items Not Affected by the Strike

Don’t worry about oil, gas, and liquid chemicals were not transported in these shipping containers.

When is the Last Time the Longshoremen Went on Strike?

The last time a strike like this took place was in 1977 and it lasted for 45 days. It was a huge breath of fresh air when we heard that this strike was no longer going on. It's amazing how these 36 ports can have such an impact on our entire country.

Port Strike: What Grocery Item Shortages to Expect in Texas Gallery Credit: Tara Holley