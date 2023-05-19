Hands At Ten And Two! How Bad Were Texas Drivers Ranked In The Nation?

Let's just take a moment to think about driving in Texas sometimes. We've all been cut off, and we've all seen someone not use a blinker when changing lanes right? It's infuriating to say the least isn't it?

It still feels like we live in the Wild West while driving in the Lone Star State. At one point some of us might expect a tumbleweed to roll onto the Texas freeway. Which if that happens by the way, it'd certainly be unexpected.

But...is driving in Texas that abhorrent as described? Data unfortunately says yes, it actually is.

Driving In Texas, More Dangerous Than Expected

The data for Texans to examine has been provided by Forbes Advisor. But what are the factors that help determine the ranking? They are as follows:

- Number of drunk drivers (BAC of 0.08+) involved in fatal car accidents per 100,000 licensed drivers

- Number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver per 100,000 licensed drivers

- Number of fatal car accidents involving a drowsy driver per 100,000 licensed drivers

- Number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who was driving the wrong way on a one-way street or on the wrong side of the road per 100,000 licensed drivers

- Number of fatal car accidents involving a driver who failed to obey traffic signs, traffic signals or a traffic officer per 100,000 licensed drivers

- Number of drivers who looked at a phone per mile

So it's time for the moment of truth. Where was Texas ranked? Well...the state ranked first.

The total score given by Forbes was 100 out of 100. The state landed at number one of the worst drivers in the nation. So look likes here in the Lone Star State we've got to start paying attention the road more!

