It's a plan that's been in the works for over two decades: Building a new Smith County Courthouse that can properly and beautifully serve the people for at least 75 years.

And now, as we've finally arrived at a place where all that's left is a vote on the bond to fund the project, we are beginning to see this vision start to gather energy. And honestly, after looking at the courthouse plan provided by Fitzpatrick Architects in Tyler, many of us are even more excited.

And etched in the stone over the entry are the words: Mercy, Justice, Humility.

Screenshot from Smith County's YouTube Channel

It's truly stunning. As you'll see in the photos, the new Smith County Courthouse will blend traditional with modern, the old with the new, and the past with the present and the future.

The current Smith Co. Courthouse was built in 1955, and at the time of it's design, it was only ever intended to have two court rooms. Judge Nathanial Moran mentioned to Heart of Tyler board members at the 2019 annual meeting, that despite only having been built for two, there are currently EIGHT courtrooms operating in rooms that were intended for other uses--such as a law library.

OK, clearly Smith County has been in need for awhile.

In addition to a larger space, of course, the courthouse itself will be set further east on the square, in between the Smith County Jail and the courthouse annex. They've also focused on improvement in safety and flow.

Screenshot from Smith County's YouTube Channel

On top of that, and what many East Texans are also looking forward to, is the much larger green "park-like" space in front of the courthouse. As you'll see in the quick video at the end of this article, it will provide what they hope will be more of a community space. It will extend west toward where the square is now.

Take a look at the photos they've provided here. We think you'll be just as excited as we are. What do you think?

And here's the quick two-minute video...

