While kids are splashing in pools this summer and playing games, school may be the furthest thing from their minds. But it's coming, and as of now, not every kid will have the supplies they need. Here's how to help.

If you're a parent, I'm sure you've been scolded by your kids if you've happened to utter the word "school" over the past few days. School's out for summer and they want no part of the reminder that it will eventually come around again. Oops! Sorry, kiddos. Back to your screens.

School starts in Tyler on August 16th, so there's plenty of summer left to hit the pool, the road for an awesome vacation, and sometimes a screen or two. When it is time to start the next grade, there are a lot of good folks around Tyler who want to make sure every kid has the tools they need to succeed.

The 8th annual School is Cool school supply drive is going on now, and takes a group effort and lots of donations to pull it off. We can all chip in to help fill up these backpacks.

UT-Tyler, the Tyler ISD, Tyler Area Business Education Council, and VisitTyler.com are all coming together to collect school supplies for kids that need them, and they're taking donations all summer.

Some of the things they need for the "School is Cool" supply drive:

Notebooks

Highlighters

Pens

#2 Pencils

Glue sticks and bottles

Facial tissue

Pocket folders with brads

Erasers

Dry erase markers

Colored pencils

Click HERE for the complete list. The goal is to distribute 2,000 backpacks! And monetary donations are accepted if sending money is easier than shopping. Any questions can go to LaToya Young, lyoung@tylertexas.com.

They'll distribute backpacks on August 5th from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.

In the meantime, enjoy the summer! We've got plenty of time to relax by the pool, and do our best to figure out what a #1 pencil is.