While people in Longview and Tyler, Texas tend to be quite friendly and welcoming, there are still certain things people do that can make them quite frustrated, if not downright angry.

Hey, the word Texas means 'friend,' right? For the most part, Texas has historically been a friendly state compared to other states in the U.S.

At the same time, if you want to truly anger a Texan, there are certain things you can do that will put you at risk of becoming a recipient of some righteous anger--or at least, from a Texan's perspective.

There are at least 10 things you can do or talk about that can wipe that sweet, Southern smile off a Texan's face in 10 seconds or less.

Get our free mobile app

You may guess what some of these might be, especially if you've lived in Texas for any length of time. For example, being rude is frowned upon here in Texas. That is doubly true if you're being rude to elders or veterans.

Also, depending on the person, bringing chili to the potluck won't be as well-received if you've decided to put beans in that chili. I mean, most of us will still eat it, but it's just not quite the same.

Outside of some of the more obvious things that may frustrate a Texan, there are at least 10 other things that will not make you the most popular person at the party.

Let's take at some of those things. And hey, if there are any that you think should be added to the list, just tell us.

WARNING: 10 Things That Make Texas People Really Angry Gallery Credit: Tara Holley

WARNING: The Most Dangerous Truck Stops In Texas Right Now According to a viral post on Reddit, there are several truck stops you'll want to avoid no matter how bad you need to pee-pee.