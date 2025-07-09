(Longview, Texas) - Whataburger is about a month away from celebrating its 75th birthday. The first store opened in Corpus Christi on August 8, 1950. Since that time, Whataburger has grown to almost being a national burger powerhouse.

Whataburger is one third of the Texas holy trinity that also includes H-E-B and Buc-ee's. Like Whataburger, Buc-ee's is making a name for itself outside of Texas. H-E-B has remained in Texas and will probably stay here, even without a modern store in East Texas.

How to Properly Pronounce Whataburger

We've heard the commercials for years that it's pronounced What - A - Burger. Personally, that's how I pronounce it. But I've also heard Water - Burger or What - Er - Burger or Wut - Uh - Burger. To be honest, it really doesn't matter because we all know what is being said; we're having a great breakfast, lunch or dinner.

A post on X from the official Whataburger account sent the internet into a frenzy. In that post, the burger giant seemed to verify that a common East Texas pronunciation is correct. Fans had some fun with the replies with Whataburger replying to some of them.

Now That We've Had Some Fun, Time For Some Controversy

Back in 2019, it was announced that Whataburger had sold to Chicago based BDT Capital Partners. Why? Because the Texas burger giant wanted to expand outside of the southern areas they had already spread their burger goodness to.

So many people thought that the world was about to come to an end. There were people literally believing that Chicago-style hot dogs and Chicago style pizza were being added to the Whataburger menu.

Whataburger "Changed"

I laughed at a former co-worker when he said that Whataburger had changed since the "sell to Chicago." The only thing that changed was this false perception that Whataburger was changing and so Whataburger had changed. Folks, it's stayed the same since that sale.

"They messed up my order the other day. Whataburger is awful now." Whataburger messed it up or did a worker AT Whataburger mess it up? That's two completely different things.

The Hill I'll Die On

Everyone has one or two beliefs that nothing will change their mind about, mine is that Whataburger never went downhill since the sell. They haven't. Period. Are there better burgers in East Texas? Yes. Will Whataburger always be a Top 5 burger for me? Also yes. Enjoy wherever you get your burger from my friends. Just know that I will always sing the praises of Whataburger.

