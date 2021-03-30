Human Parents Feel for Mama Bear Trying to Corral Her Cubs

Credit: Benjamin Washington/Wichester CT Police Department

WINCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — A mother bear trying to coax four rambunctious cubs across a busy Connecticut road has parents across the internet nodding in sympathy.

Hundreds of people responded to a 4-minute video of the bear's struggles taken Sunday and posted on the Winchester Police Department's Facebook page. Other videos of the bears are circulating online of the crossing.

The video taken Sunday shows the bear trying several times to get the cubs safely across busy Rowley Street. The caption to the video reads, "CAUTION BEAR CROSSING! ⚠️🐻🚷 The weather is getting nicer and the wildlife is coming out to play! Please use caution while driving and avoid interacting with these animals! The other day a mama bear and her four cubs were seen crossing Rowley Street (a 40 MPH road). Thank you to those who were patient and helped keep the bears safe while the mama bear tried to get her cubs across the street."

Check out the video below:

One woman wrote: "The trials and tribulations of all mothers. Poor Momma!"

Of course, here in East Texas we have deer and wild hogs to worry about more so than black bears, but I do applaud the patience of these drivers.

Police are thanking motorists for being patient and keeping the bears safe.

