Hurricane Rafael’s Path And Potential Damage In TEXAS

While parts of the South get ready for Hurricane Rafael, how is the hurricane expected to affect The Lone Star State?

Thursday (Nov. 7th) morning, Hurricane Rafael entered the Gulf of Mexico after knocking out power and pummeling Cuba. The storm is now making its way toward our direction and many people are wondering how much damage it could potentially cause in Texas.

Some 10 million people were without power across the country Thursday as Cuban authorities struggled to restore electricity. The country's state-run media said it had returned power to some areas but that the capital city of Havana largely remained in the dark. - According to USA Today.

The good news for us is that as of Thursday morning, November 7th, Hurricane Rafael is not expected to have much of an impact on Texas. The storm, for now, is expected to weaken and slow down over the weekend, long before it gets close enough to make landfall here.

While Texas should be fine, there are still many potential impacts from Hurricane Rafael. The storm will likely impact several states along the Gulf Coast, including Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. There will likely be coastal flooding there with the coastal areas at the greatest risk of flooding during high tide cycles.

Additionally, the storm will create rough seas, and across The Gulf, there will be rip currents. As far as wave heights go, they will be very high at the storm's center and are expected to be around 30 feet.

While the storm is currently not expected to hit Texas, the path is uncertain, and long-range forecast models differ on where it will make landfall.

