I Don’t Know Amberly, But Her Viral Description of Buc-ee’s is GLORIOUS

Although you can now find Buc-ee's outside of Texas, Texans will always consider the perfect chain of travel centers, famously known for squeaky clean bathrooms and enough fueling positions for everyone simultaneously, our very own.

Probably the only thing better than getting Buc-ee's stop on a road trip, is getting to experience other folks finding out out about this giant piece of heaven for the first time. Your first time is always special.

Amberly's description is going viral, and for good reason, it's Shakespearean, minus the iambic pentameter -- which is super tough to master.

Y'all. What is this magical redneck store of goodness with 9,000 gas pumps and jerky that line the walls like pearls to Heaven's gates and looks like it came straight out of a National Lampoon's movie? Dude was chopping brikset right there on the table and people were grabbing the sandwiches as fast as employees could wrap them. More baked goods in the biggest hopping bakery I've ever seen. It's like Cracker Barrel and Walmart had a babay that made a a litter of Pilot Stations and those grew up and married Texas. - Amberly

I don't know Amberly, but after reading her description of Texas' most revered travels centers, I feel like I do. I certainly don't know from which state in our great country she hails from, but I feel like it's Delaware.

And just in case you're keeping track at home, Buc-ee's now has 38 stores in Texas, but the company has been expanding throughout the southeast. Their stores can now be found in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and will have stores soon in South Carolina, Kentucky and Tennessee. And we should note that Buc-ee's was recently named the best rest stop in America by the very smart folks at Bon Appetit magazine.

