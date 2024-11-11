Ice Skating in Tyler, TX? YES! Here’s Where to Go This Holiday Season!

Did you know you can take your kids and friends ice skating in Tyler, Texas, this holiday season?

Yep! And I can't wait.

We love to celebrate the holiday season in East Texas in many ways, including visiting Christmas tree farms, gift shopping, baking cookies, and other holiday treats, and decking the halls.

At the same time, ice skating is a somewhat unusual activity here in East Texas, unless you visit the Dallas, Texas area, which is always fun during the holidays. You can also drive over to Marshall, Texas. But right here close to home? Not usually.

Until now.

Where can you go ice skating this holiday season in Tyler, Texas?

Well, this gives yet one more reason to love Discovery Science Place in Tyler, Texas. They bring so much to the community and now the staff are bringing iconic holiday fun to East Texas.

According to TylerPaper.com, 'Discovery Science Place invites the community to a festive celebration of wintertime fun at the grand opening of their brand-new ice-skating rink on Friday, Nov. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.

This event will offer families a magical start to the holiday season with an array of activities included in the $15 ticket price.'

The ticket price includes dinner, holiday-centric crafts and activities, cookie decorating, photo-ops with Santa, and hot cocoa. And of course, a 45-minute ice skating adventure.

What an unbelievably festive way to kick off the holiday fun with your family and friends. Does it get any more iconic? If you'd like to buy tickets, you can buy them online at www.discoveryscienceplace.org/ice-skating.

