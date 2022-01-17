If You Could Bring Back One Restaurant to Longview, TX, What Would It Be? What a great question. Whether it's greatness is only due to the nostalgia of some hole-in-the-wall place you grew up eating at, or because a restaurant is actually good, I'm sure we could each think of 3-4 spots we wish would come back to Longview.

Today, Tiera Cherrell Biddle took to the All Things Longview page to pose the question to folks in Longview, and it is obvious from the 500 responses (and counting) that many of us have been sitting on this one, wishing for a favorite spot was back open again.

From Monterey House to Smashburger, and Monjuni's to Lupe's Mexican restaurant; reading the responses will not only bring back great memories, it may also get you hungry for a 1995 dinner.

So many great answers and folks really ran the gambit with them; locally owned mom and pop joints, to chains, and buffets the answers rolled in (and are likely still rolling in).

Me? I sure do miss some Johnny Cace's. Hard to believe it's been nearly seven years since the long standing East Texas seafood hotspot closed its doors for good. SIDENOTE: you can actually still get some of their best dishes from the Cace Kitchen. Click here for more details on that.

El Chico's on East Marshall was one of my first Tex-Mex experiences after I moved to East Texas, man, I loved the nachos there.

