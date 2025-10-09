Disposing of certain types of batteries in your trash can at your Houston, TX home and across the Lone Star State is just fine. However, there are a few types that tossing out could land you in legal hot water.

Most of us are likely aware that discarding items such as tires and paint in the trash is bad for the environment and illegal, but a few things on this list may surprise you. Did you know that in Texas, "law requires businesses that sell these batteries to accept your old one when you purchase a new one?" That's why all of our local auto parts retailers are set up to receive our old batteries; it's because they are set up to recycle them for us.

Items That Are ALWAYS Illegal To Dump in Texas

In Texas, we have something called the Litter Abatement Act, which outlines different levels of punishment based on what you dump and where you dump it. It's this act that could get you in trouble, charged with everything from a Felony with jail time, to a Class C Misdemeanor that carries just a fine.



One thing that can be confusing is when it comes to "illegal dumping," it is the "illegal" part. The law does not necessarily pertain to public or private land. It's referring to what's being dumped; illegal substances or objects, even on your property, can get you in trouble.

If you get caught illegally dumping, you can face steep fines up to thousands of dollars or possibly even jail time... Illegal dumping in Texas is considered a serious crime and can be very costly. According to the Texas Health and Safety Code, the punishment is more severe the more waste you dump.

Here are a few items that you are not supposed to dispose of, even in your own trash can or on your own land in Texas.