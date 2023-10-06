Texas is the second largest state in the United States, but the largest state among the contiguous states, a fact that Texans are proud of -- because after all, 'everything is bigger in Texas!' as the saying goes. With so much available space there is much to explore and discover. From Palo Duro Canyon State Park near Amarillo, Texas to Toledo Bend Reservoir bordering Texas and Louisiana, to the McDonald Observatory in West Texas -- Texans and their visitors can do just about anything and learn nearly everything.

Texas also has restricted areas when it comes to it's vast openness. Yes, there are places that are off limits to Texans and visitors alike. You may drive by these places, but if you cross their border and onto their property without the proper permission, you are trespassing and could be detained or arrested for doing so.

There are a number of reasons why certain areas are considered off-limits to everyone. It could simply be a safety concern, or it could be private property and then there are security reasons. So, if you are out exploring the Lone Star State, remember to be conscious of property lines. Always show respect to any restricted area, for your own safety. Before you cross over to any restricted area, be sure to seek and receive proper authorization in Texas.

Unfortunately, these places are among the those that you cannot visit in the Lone Star state. While some may welcome you in a visitor center setting, getting to tour the actual facility is off limits.

Really? It's Illegal For Texans To Visit These 8 Places In Texas?

