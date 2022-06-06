The summer heat is upon us so any idea to cool us off is certainly welcome. That can be a brief visit to the shade, a jump into a pool or lake or just as simple as a bowl of ice cream. For East Texans, Blue Bell is the go to for frozen treats but that doesn't mean that other ice cream flavors are out of the question. Recently, Little Debbie has been converting some of their snack cake flavors into frozen treats with two new flavors recently introduced that are simply amazing.

So last Friday, I was in Walmart to pick up a few groceries when I noticed something on the end cap of one of their freezer aisles. I was on the phone with my girlfriend and had to stop our conversation mid-sentence to tell her what I was seeing. It was two new flavors in the Little Debbie Snack Cake Ice Cream line, Unicorn Cakes and Star Crunch. I have never seen or tasted a Unicorn Cake but it mentioned strawberry so I was in. Star Crunch is my favorite of the Little Debbie snack cakes so I had no hesitation in picking that one up.

Little Debbie Star Crunch Ice Cream

Star Crunch is my favorite of the Little Debbie snack cakes. Not to say that the others are bad, because they are not, but Star Crunch is my favorite. For this ice cream, it is a mix of vanilla ice cream, either chocolate ice cream or chocolate sauce and, oh my, chunks of Star Crunch snack cakes. I can't be unbiased about it at all, its fantastic and the best of the Little Debbie snack cake ice creams.

Little Debbie Unicorn Cakes Ice Cream

I have never seen, heard or tasted a Little Debbie Unicorn Cake. The simple description of "Sparkling Strawberry flavored Ice Cream" sounds good on its own, though. When I tried a spoonful of this flavor, I was met with a flavor mix of strawberry ice cream and crunchy sprinkles. The strawberry ice cream has what I can best describe as a strawberry soda taste that surprises your taste buds. If you're a fan of the snack cakes, you'll like this ice cream.

All in all, I really liked both flavors and certainly make a nice addition to the other eight flavors that have been released. If I had to rank all ten Little Debbie Snack Cake ice creams, it would go in this order:

