Little Debbie made an announcement on Thursday, October 14, that will make every taste bud excited. They decided to take a holiday season favorite snack cake and turn it into an ice cream. My sister said on Facebook what all of us were thinking when this news was announced, "I'll never be skinny." That announcement? Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream. O.M.G.

Just look at that. It's bad enough that we stuff our faces with the deliciousness of those seasonal snack cakes. Now we get to scoop it out and add it to a sugar cone or, oh my, on top of a piece of warm apple pie at Thanksgiving. I am just imagining those two tastes together and my mouth is watering.

My Type 1 Diabetic butt needs to check my blood sugar now just thinking about this.

The new Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream will be vanilla ice cream mixed with chunks of Christmas Tree Cakes topped with green sprinkles and red icing. You will be able to find Little Debbie's first ice cream on November 1 exclusively at Walmart. It will only come in pint size for the reasonable price of $2.50.

This is the official statement from Walmart:

Nothing says the holiday season quite like Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes and Walmart knows this better than any other retailer – this is one of the most popular holiday desserts at Walmart! That’s why we’re excited to share this delicious holiday treat is heading to the frozen aisle at Walmart this season. That’s right: Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is launching exclusively at your Walmart starting November 1! This is the first time a Little Debbie treat will be offered as an ice cream. Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream has a rich vanilla flavor, is loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love. And the best part? It’s available for only $2.50/pint.

