Look, I would be the first to tell anyone that going to an art exhibit is not high on my list of things to do. It doesn't mean that I wouldn't enjoy taking in some paintings or sculptures or murals. When my girlfriend showed me the Immersive Van Gough Experience, I was intrigued. I don't know a damn thing about Van Gough but I was intrigued nonetheless.

Get our free mobile app

So Vincent Van Gough was the artist who painted "Starry Night" and cut his ear off. That's the extent of my knowledge of Van Gough. So the Immersive Van Gough Experience was a big learning moment for me. Turns out, he painted some interesting pieces involving sun flowers. He was also, for lack of a better term, mentally disturbed, which lead to several of most well known pieces.

Most everyone knows he cut off his own ear. This was because of an argument he had with a fellow artist, Paul Gauguin. Van Gough would not be able to recall the event after the fact. This just reinforced how mentally disturbed he was. He would later point a gun at his head, but somehow shoot himself in the abdomen, and die two days later at the age of 37.

As for the Immersive Van Gough Experience, it's a nice collection of his works mixed in with many facts about his life. The immersive portion is truly that, immersive. After learning about his life and paintings, we were lead into a room that featured those paintings being presented as moving pictures above and below us. This, mixed with an excellent musical score, leaves you in awe of his brilliance.

I took a moment of the 30 minute immersive portion of the exhibit to record some video of what we saw.

Take a virtual tour of the other moments of the Immersive Van Gough Experience.

Immersive Van Gough Experience The Immersive Van Gough Experience was a great way for this art noob to enjoy an art exhibit.

Most Expensive Airbnb in Lindale Has Toys for Kids of All Ages From the Curious George Nursery to the Stark Tower Bedrooms look at all this property has to offer for $899 per night.