Huge BBQ Festival Set for November at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
Attention lovers of barbecue, you may not want to miss this huge BBQ Festival planned for November 4 - 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
And the main course? Southern Barbecue, baby!
One thing many East Texans have in common is a sincere love of BBQ. We have quite an array of great options right here at home. At the same time, the more kinds of BBQ the better, right? If you agree, you may want to plan a little trip West to AT&T Stadium.
Q BBQ will be bringing over 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs to the enormous stadium this fall. Some of the best-known names in BBQ will be there, so you'll have quite a few amazing options. On top of the delicious 'Q, they'll also be offering BBQ tutorials for any aspiring maestros of the pit. It is a family-friendly event and so they've even planned activities for the entire family.
Both General Admission and "Pit Passes" to the Arlington, TX event will be available for purchase this Friday, August 26 at QBBQDallas.com.
Brian Wahby, who is the owner and CEO of Eximius Productions who are producing the Q BBQ Fest event told NBCDFW 5:
"We love smoking meat and putting smiles on people's faces. We launched Q BBQ Fest in 2015 and knew we had to wait for the perfect moment to come to the BBQ Capital of the World. Thanks to the Dallas Cowboys, that time is now, and we can't wait for Dallas to taste the BBQ we're bringing to AT&T Stadium this November."
Brian, we East Texans can't wait either. Bring on the 'Q!