Ideally, no woman (or man for that matter) would have to find themselves in a situation where you had to defend yourself.

Unfortunately, there are some people roaming around this world of ours that mean to cause you harm. Even in normally benign situations, tempers can flare and you may find yourself in a place where you need to take certain steps to keep yourself or your children safe. At least until help can arrive.

I confess, like many women, the idea of learning self-defense techniques can be initially unnerving. We can freak ourselves out with thoughts like:

"If I try to defend myself, it'll just mean my assailant will hurt me even more." Or...

"I don't need to worry about it, my husband/boyfriend/brother will protect me."

I understand. Many of us have had these or similar thoughts. And guys, of course you want to be able to defend the women you love at all times. But the truth is, you can't be. And learning a few basics can give her a much better chance of coming home to you.

You don't have to become a ninja. ;) But the truth is, we ALL need to learn some basic self-defense techniques. It could be the difference between life and death.

Thankfully, there are accessible options all around East Texas to help you with this. Hopefully, you'll never, ever, ever have to use them. But it's good to be as prepared as possible.

This Saturday, May 29, the Henderson Police Department is hosting a Self-Defense Class designed for women. The class is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You'll receive hands on training that will give you some basic knowledge to defend yourself in scary situations.

If you're a man reading this, please share with your wife, girlfriend, adult daughters, or mother. There's no cost to the event but the spots fill up rather quickly.

Get more info by contacting Detective Pamela Randolph at (903) 657-3512.

