Ingrid Andress on the Hotline with Big D and Bubba

Ingrid Andress got on the hotline with Big D and Bubba to talk about the deluxe edition of her debut album, Lady Like, and working with Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild. Ingrid brought in Kimberly and Karen to harmonize on Ingrid's debut hit "More Hearts Than Mine" and it sounds great. Listen to it below.

The song was great in the first place but adding those two makes it even better.

The title track to Lady Like is a song that describes a woman who isn't a stereotypical woman. She may drink whiskey, she may like watching football, she may cuss like a sailor and that's okay. It's a song that many can relate too.

There is another song called "Waste Of Lime" that came about with Ingrid waking up after a night of drinking tequila and seeing leftover cut up limes on the counter. That turned into a song title which turned into a song. The song is about a guy who became a waste of time.

Definitely a song that many women could turn into their anthem.

Lady Like deluxe edition is out now. It has the version of "More Hearts Than Mine" with Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild along with the title track, "Lady Like", and "Waste of Lime". It will also be available on vinyl October 16.

