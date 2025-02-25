Personalized license plates. How else will your fellow drivers know that you've gotta unique and creative sense of humor? But honestly, who doesn't love tryna decipher these babies in Austin, TX traffic?

Most Texans opt for the randomly assigned license plate. But there will always be a bold soul or two with something to say who decides that the best way to say it is on their license plates.

The Most Inappropriate Texas License Plates You'll Ever See

For these folks, the Texas DMV will allow you to construct your messaging using: letters, numbers, spaces, and symbols including hyphens, periods, hearts, stars, or the state silhouette.

However, the message is not allowed to be indecent, vulgar, or have derogatory content... unless, of course, you can sneak it past them.

FOX 26 Houston, was able to collect data from TxDMV's records that "state more than 3,000 license plates were declined."

Why are some plates rejected?

According to The TxDMV, "plates can be rejected if they are considered "objectionable", "misleading" or:

Indecent, which includes references to a sexual act, sexual body part, excretory or bodily fluids or functions, or a "69"

Vulgar, meaning containing swear or curse words

Derogatory, including words that belittle, demean, or disparage any person, group, race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, or associated with an organization that advocates such expressions

Refer to race, ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation, even if the reference is not derogatory

Refer to illegal activity like gangs, violence, or implied threats of harm. It also cannot describe, advertise, advocate, promote, encourage, glorify, or condone violence, crime, or unlawful conduct. For a full list of guidelines, click here.

