Both iPhone & Android Users in Texas Advised To Reboot ASAP

Apple and Android users cannot agree on much. Well, at least we will all now realize that no matter what type of phone we use, we are just people whose phones can get hacked.

Does anyone else feel like there are new hacking terms every few days? Have you ever heard of "spearfishing"? Well, as it turns out regular restarting of your smartphone can help to prevent you from ever having to learn about it firsthand.

If you haven't rebooted your phone in a while, you may want to hop on that.

According to the guide, a quick reboot can prevent “spearphishing,” which is when you get emails that look like they’re from a trusted source in an effort to get you to reveal personal information or install malware and “zero-click exploits,” which is a cyberattack that compromises your device or network without your interaction.

What is a spear-phishing attack? This is an attempt to acquire sensitive information or access to a computer system by sending counterfeit messages that appear to be legitimate.

What is a zero-click exploit? This is a form of exploitation that takes advantage of invisible or unknown vulnerabilities in a system or application, without requiring any action on the part of the victim.

The National Security Agency says that rebooting your mobile devices regularly helps to remove malware. "The NSA released a best practices guide in 2020, but with smartphones being integrated into other operating systems, there’s even more urgency to do this simple step to help protect yourself."

These guidelines, which have been in place since 2020, recommend that all of us, regardless of phone company, reboot our phones regularly, at least once a week.

