(Tyler, Texas) - Texas has some very strange liquor laws. You can't buy on Sundays. You can't buy liquor on a major holiday like Christmas or New Year's Day. Only mom and pop liquor stores can sell it, not major retailers.

Some companies have been able to find some loopholes in those laws. For instance, you can find packs of Fireball in just about any gas station. It's not made from whiskey though, it's made from wine. Two new bills being introduced could change how liquor can be on store shelves across Texas.

Liquor Could Finally Be Coming to All Store Shelves in Texas

There are two separate bills up for a vote, Senate Bill 2225 and House Bill 4077 (KHOU). These bills are being introduced to make it legal for stores to sell spirit based, ready-to-drink cocktails where beer and wine is already permitted to be sold. This would get around that loophole of wine based mixed drinks that you'll find now.

This is being introduced for the obvious reason of more tax revenue for the state. Supporters of the bill also feel is increases consumer choice while at the store. This comes off the heels of a survey that showed 86% of Texans are in favor of allowing spirit based, ready-to-drink cocktails in stores.

READ MORE: Texas has 12 Weird Laws for Buying and Selling Liquor in the State

Two New Bills Could Change Liquor Laws Forever in Texas

Liquor laws in Texas are very weird. As stated above, you can't buy it on Sundays, on major holidays or at a big box retailer. Another weird fact is that there are four counties in Texas that are completely "dry," meaning you can't beer, wine or liquor at a store.

In Smith County where I live, stores can only sell beer and wine. However, certain cities, like Troup, Winona and others voted to sell liquor in their towns. You can buy liquor in Longview but only in certain precincts. Tyler, you need to catch up with this.

Two New Bills Could Bring Liquor to All Store Shelves in Texas

The new bills may not bring battles of Jack or Jose Cuervo to stores but it could bring ready-to-drink cocktails made with those if it all passes. We shall see.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Fort Worth Dude Carries Out the Most Awkward Robbery at Whataburger

The 2025 Storm Names Have Been Revealed as Texas Hurricane Season Gets Closer Summertime will be here before we know it along with hurricane season. ( Original gallery created by Michael Gibson of KNUE in Tyler, Texas. Any unauthorized reuse of this gallery without the expressed written consent of the author is strictly prohibited.) Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Michael Gibson - 101.5 KNUE