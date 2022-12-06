Blake Shelton Tweets Support for Longview, TX Resident to Replace Him on The Voice

Back in October, country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice. The following week, I threw my support behind someone I think would be the perfect replacement, someone who lives right here in Longview, TX.

Neal McCoy is one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and after he began half-jokingly campaigning to replace his buddy Blake Shelton, we all up here at the station thought it'd be a match made in television heaven.

Well, it looks like ol' Blake Shelton likes that idea as well.

McCoy broke through in country radio with his '94 smash "No Doubt About It." The title track off his album became the first of back-to-back number one singles "No Doubt About It" and "Wink" from his platinum-certified album No Doubt About It.

Although that was his last trip to the very top of the country charts, he had a slew of radio hits and built a massive fanbase. He had two more platinum albums and a gold album, and several more top 10 hits. And who could forget "The Shake," the song that put Gary, Indiana on the map.

His ninth top 10 hit, "Billy's Got His Beer Goggles On", came out in 2005 off his self-released That's Life. Remember the video starred comedian Rob Schneider? Classic.

And further driving home how much fans love the East Texan he took home the 1998 and 1999 Entertainer of the Year awards from the TNN / Music City Awards. An awards show that is completely fan-voted.

Your move, NBC.

