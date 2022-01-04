It Was Literally Raining Fish In Texarkana, Texas Last Week

Get our free mobile app

Raining fish is a real thing, rare as it may be, but it can and does rain fish, even in Texas.

It's reminiscent of a scene straight out of 'Sharknado'. A strange weather event took place during a thunderstorm last Wednesday that passed through parts of Texarkana, Texas. Residents began calling the city in at least four different parts of Texarkana to say it was literally raining small fish in the town that borders Texas and Arkansas. The city's Facebook page posted a pic of the small fish that were falling from the sky and provided the following explanation for why and how this happened to them.

Brandon Thorne, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Shreveport office tells the Dallas Morning News "that a line of thunderstorms moved through Texarkana Wednesday afternoon, but added that no warnings were issued in connection to the storms". After digging through some data and radar images, it didn't appear as if a waterspout ever formed over any body of water in the area during the storms. So it's a mystery as to where the tiny fish came from and it's also left meteorologists just as confused as the residents who had fish falling from the sky on their heads, vehicles and property.

This kind of weather phenomenon actually has a technical name, 'animal rain'. Animal rain occurs when small animals get swept up by a waterspout or updraft from a storm and then fall back to Earth. Animal rain doesn't only rain fish, but it's been reported to rain bats, snakes, birds, frogs and even jellies, in other parts of the world.

This is going to be one weather event that will be talked about for years to come in Texarkana. The comments from the city's Facebook page is worth a good read thanks to all the 'fish stories'!

Rescue Dogs of East Texas

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.