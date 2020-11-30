It’s Cyber Monday But Don’t Buy These Things Online

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Yes, it's Cyber Monday! Traditionally speaking, it's one of the biggest online shopping days of the year! Consumers can find incredible deals on everything from electronics to children's toys as we begin our Christmas shopping.

And let's be honest for a second. Online shopping is hands down better than having to go to the store for the same gift. When you can actually shop in your underwear, avoid the crowds and having to find a parking place and save money at the same time, it's a win, win, win!

In fact, lots of online retailers are offering free shipping and handling today, so that makes it even better. Just remember that delivery has been taking a lot longer than normal due to the pandemic, so it might be wise to go ahead and spring for the cost of expedited delivery.

However, there are several things you should NEVER buy online and we've listed some of those for you. Just a little fodder if you're making decisions like that today.