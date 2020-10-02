It’s October And It’s A Great Time To Experience Canton’s First Monday Trade Days

The booths are all arranged, the goods are set out for sale, 'fair style' food is prepared and all that is missing is you.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

'The World's Largest Flea Market', First Monday Trade Days is open this weekend. It's just a quick drive down Highway 64 West to Canton to find those hidden treasures that could turn up during this special this time of the year because it's roughly two and a half months away from Christmas. If you haven't started your holiday shopping yet, this is the perfect place to start. There are so many great finds while looking through all the stuff that thousands of vendors have on display. From precious dolls, hand carved dining tables, bicycles, dresses, kettle corn, traffic signs, porch swings, tennis shoes, puppies and other animals, there is bound to be something there for everyone on your gift list.

Not to mention there will be so many Christmas decorations for sale. Most everything will be handcrafted with love by artisans selling their creations. Wreaths, trees, tree ornaments and toppers and floral decorations for whatever kind of setting you're looking for can and will be had at Canton's First Monday Trade Days.

The weather this weekend is going to be spectacular because fall has arrived. There will be plenty of sunshine Saturday and some clouds around on Sunday with a slight chance of shower thanks to a passing cool front with temperatures hovering around in the low 80's.

With all the walking you'll be doing you're most likely going to get hungry. Don't worry, there are plenty of food vendors scattered throughout that offer up some very tasty treats. Have fun strolling the grounds and hope that you find something real interesting this weekend.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">