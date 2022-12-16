Jacksonville Man Sentenced In Tyler, TX Daiquiri Shooting Death

An Update To A Story That Shocked East Texas In The Summer Of 2021.

46-year-old Tylsha Brown was in Tyler visiting with family and friends from Katy, TX to celebrate her birthday at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris at 3709 Troup Hwy. when a gunfight broke out on the night of June 25, 2021. Unfortunately, Brown would lose her life as an innocent bystander. One of the men believed to have been shooting that night has now received his punishment.

Here's What Happened That Evening...

Police in 2021 said a fight in the parking lot started the shooting and that more than 50 shots were fired in total. The shooting left Brown dead and two others injured. One of the injured was 23-year-old Jaderick Willis of Jacksonville who was believed to have been a victim originally but later was found to be one of the shooters.

Willis Remains In The Smith County Jail Facing Murder Charges.

Eyewitnesses would go on to identify 24-year old Dycorrian Lofton was at the scene and a witness said they saw him take a gun and start shooting towards the front of the daiquiri shop. Police issued a murder warrant for Lofton who would later turn himself in to the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Lofton Pleaded To A Lesser Charge And Was Sentenced To 3 Years In Prison.

Lofton pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 9 instead of "murder" charges, which Willis will soon have to face. We'll keep you updated on this case.

